Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Declines By 69.5%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 2.0 %

AJINY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ajinomoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

