Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 253.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 253.4% from the December 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

