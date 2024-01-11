Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Rises By 26,300.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 26,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

