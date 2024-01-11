Short Interest in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 83.4%

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARDLF stock remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

Coast Entertainment Company Profile

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

