Short Interest in Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Drops By 83.4%

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coast Entertainment Price Performance
ARDLF stock remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.
Coast Entertainment Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coast Entertainment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.