Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Geodrill Stock Performance
Shares of GEODF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 2,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
Geodrill Company Profile
