Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 2,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

