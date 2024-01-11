Short Interest in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Rises By 312.2%

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, a growth of 312.2% from the December 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of AIQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. 296,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,620. The firm has a market cap of $919.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.45.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
