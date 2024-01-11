Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Rises By 6,969.0%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 6,969.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of IINN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 21,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,125. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

