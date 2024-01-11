Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SIMO. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.