Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 46,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 317,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market cap of $880.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

In other Sinclair news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

