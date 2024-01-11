SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $293.65 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $293.65 million and approximately $67.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00018001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,028.12 or 0.99546294 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010839 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00214804 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003446 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29240415 USD and is up 7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $51,515,289.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

