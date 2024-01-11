SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $179,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

