Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Down 10.7 %

SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,483. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

