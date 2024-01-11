Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Down 10.7 %
SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,483. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Wave Innovations
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.