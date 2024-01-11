Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pure Cycle worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 402,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

PCYO opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.97. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

