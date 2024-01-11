Skylands Capital LLC Buys 23,750 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after acquiring an additional 765,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gogo by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gogo by 76.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after purchasing an additional 646,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gogo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 178,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.23. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

