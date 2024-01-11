Skylands Capital LLC Grows Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Cryoport worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CYRX opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $726.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

