Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $370.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $372.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,412 shares of company stock valued at $250,458,017. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

