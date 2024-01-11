Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

