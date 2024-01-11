Skylands Capital LLC Invests $613,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 18.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after acquiring an additional 200,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

