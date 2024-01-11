Skylands Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.10% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

MODV stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $686.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

