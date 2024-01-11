Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MATW opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

