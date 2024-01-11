Skylands Capital LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

