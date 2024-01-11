Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKWD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 734,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.