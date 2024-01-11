SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

