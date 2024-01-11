SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.350 EPS.

SMART Global Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

