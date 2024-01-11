SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $9.03 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

