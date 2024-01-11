Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

