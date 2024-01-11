SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,647 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $116,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 476,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.