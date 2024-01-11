Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an inline rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.65.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

