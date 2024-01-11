S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

