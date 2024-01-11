S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of S&P Global worth $293,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.97. The company had a trading volume of 171,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

