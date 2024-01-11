SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.