SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,038.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.44.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

