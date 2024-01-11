SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.24

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 2327610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.06.

The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 413,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

