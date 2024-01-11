SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.85

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 227047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,217,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 269,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

