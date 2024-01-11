Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share, Susquehanna Forecasts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Susquehanna issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna analyst C. Stathoulopoul expects that the company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Susquehanna has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Susquehanna also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,819,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

