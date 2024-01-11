SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,015.83 ($25.70).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.86) to GBX 2,050 ($26.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,125 ($27.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.65) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,871.66 ($23.86) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,811.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,711.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.63). The stock has a market cap of £20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,515.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

