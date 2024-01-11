State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 23,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

