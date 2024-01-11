State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 6,100 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,460,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,107,000 after acquiring an additional 318,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 79,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

