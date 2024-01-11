State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $556.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

