State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,346,984. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

