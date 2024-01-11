State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,396 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.79. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

