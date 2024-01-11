State of Michigan Retirement System Has $18.64 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

