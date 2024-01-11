State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.75 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $197.83 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

