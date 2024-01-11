State of Michigan Retirement System Has $72.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 210.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,628,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after buying an additional 1,103,812 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 43,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $9,832,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

