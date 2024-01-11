State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $2,828,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

