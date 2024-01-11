State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

