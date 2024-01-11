State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $307.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.33. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.