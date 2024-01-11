State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in AON by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.07.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $299.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.07 and its 200-day moving average is $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.