State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

