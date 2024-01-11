Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $159.06 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Status has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $159.06 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,268.30 or 1.00033360 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00233038 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010712 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03975661 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,346,782.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

